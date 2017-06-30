Southwest Airlines adds weekend-only ...

Southwest Airlines adds weekend-only service from Cleveland Hopkins to Fort Myers, Florida

Read more: The Plain Dealer

Starting in January, Southwest Airlines is adding weekend-only nonstop service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Fort Myers, Florida. Service starts Saturday, Jan. 13, and runs Saturdays and Sundays through at least May, according to the airport, although tickets are currently only available through early March.

