Southwest Airlines adds weekend-only service from Cleveland Hopkins to Fort Myers, Florida
Starting in January, Southwest Airlines is adding weekend-only nonstop service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Fort Myers, Florida. Service starts Saturday, Jan. 13, and runs Saturdays and Sundays through at least May, according to the airport, although tickets are currently only available through early March.
