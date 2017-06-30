South Africa's govt. bails out state airliner SAA to avoid default
South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand to lender Standard Chartered. This week the Treasury said that around 9 billion rand of debt was maturing at month-end, with around 6 or 7 lenders involved.
