South African Airways deploys A330-300 on Accra-to-Washington route
Passengers flying from Accra to Washington DC are expected to experience the comfort of a brand new large-body aircraft acquired by South Africa Airlines, the only African airline flying direct from Ghana to the United States of America. The airline has recently acquired five brand new generation Airbus 330-300 aircrafts, with Ghana being one of the few routes on the SAA network selected to fly this wide body aircraft consistently on the Washington route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 24
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC