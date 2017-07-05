Regional airlines want to cut co-pilot flight rules. The idea mustn't get off the ground

The tail of the airplane is visible as debris burns at the scene of a Colgan Air crash on Feb. 13, 2009 in Clarence Center, N.Y. The determination that pilot error was a factor in the crash prompted Congress to increase to 1,500 hours, from 250 hours, the minimum amount of in-the-air training for co-pilots, also known as first officers. The tail of the airplane is visible as debris burns at the scene of a Colgan Air crash on Feb. 13, 2009 in Clarence Center, N.Y. The determination that pilot error was a factor in the crash prompted Congress to increase to 1,500 hours, from 250 hours, the minimum amount of in-the-air training for co-pilots, also known as first officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.