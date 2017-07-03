Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial

WestJet Airlines Ltd. - Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.