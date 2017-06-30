Mom feared beating by United employee...

Mom feared beating by United employees - so she gave up toddler...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

The 2-year-old son of Hawaii-based teacher Shirley Yamauchi . United Airlines has formally apologized to a Hawaii middle school teacher after it forced her to hold her 27-month-old son on her lap for over three hours because it had given away his seat to a standby passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ... Jun 27 david 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Jun 24 Merger Mania 4
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... Jun 22 Done 4
B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol... Jun 20 Soup Nazi 4
17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing. Jun 19 Fatigued A320 B737 1
Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is... Jun 19 C SERIES its called 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC