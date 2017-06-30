Low-cost airline considers replacing seats with standing space A...
A low-cost airline based out of Columbia is considering ridding its planes of seats and making customers stand for the duration of flights. "There are people out there right now researching whether you can fly standing up," VivaColombia airline founder and CEO William Shaw told the Miami Herald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 24
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC