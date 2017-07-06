Hawaiian Holdings and China Southern Airlines Company Limited are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation. Hawaiian Holdings has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.