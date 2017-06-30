Gigaba gives SAA another bailout
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has given embattled South African Airways yet another bailout, the National Treasury confirmed on Saturday. "Government has decided to transfer funds from the National Revenue Fund to South African Airways to allow the airline to pay back its debt to Standard Chartered Bank, thereby avoiding a default," Treasury said in a statement.
