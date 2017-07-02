Etihad Airways & China Southern Airli...

Etihad Airways & China Southern Airlines in codeshare agreement

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Southern Airlines, Asia's largest airline, have announced a new codeshare partnership.Under the agreement, China Southern Airlines will put its CZ code on Etihad Airways' daily services between Beijing /Shanghai /Chengdu and Abu Dhabi. The codeshare partnership, which came into effect on 22 June 2017, will give China Southern guests the opportunity to book codeshare flights to and from Abu Dhabi, and connect onto Etihad's network of over 100 destinations worldwide.

