Breaker's Yard Beckons for Airbus A38...

Breaker's Yard Beckons for Airbus A380 If New Homes Aren't Found

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Airbus SE's A380 superjumbo faces the ignominy of being broken up for spare parts if second-hand operators for the oldest jets can't be found in coming months. The double-deckers could be "parted out" to recover engines and other spares worth at least $100 million per plane, according to German fund manager Dr. Peters, which owns four A380s due to be returned between October and June by Singapore Airlines Ltd. following the expiry of 10-year lease deals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ... Jun 27 david 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... Jun 27 old capt 2
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern Jun 24 Merger Mania 4
News Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d... Jun 22 Done 4
B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol... Jun 20 Soup Nazi 4
17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing. Jun 19 Fatigued A320 B737 1
Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is... Jun 19 C SERIES its called 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC