Breaker's Yard Beckons for Airbus A380 If New Homes Aren't Found
Airbus SE's A380 superjumbo faces the ignominy of being broken up for spare parts if second-hand operators for the oldest jets can't be found in coming months. The double-deckers could be "parted out" to recover engines and other spares worth at least $100 million per plane, according to German fund manager Dr. Peters, which owns four A380s due to be returned between October and June by Singapore Airlines Ltd. following the expiry of 10-year lease deals.
