Australian city of Cairns secures direct flights to China

Australia's tropical north is celebrating a tourism windfall on Monday, with the announcement that China Southern Airlines will operate three flights per week direct from Guangzhou to Cairns. "In the first year we expect these flights to bring more than 33,000 Chinese visitors to Tropical North Queensland, which in turn flows on to the local economy and supports jobs across the region," Queensland State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.