Airlines Can Ground Pilots at 65, Court Says in Lufthansa Case
Deutsche Lufthansa AG pilot who was grounded when he turned 65 lost his age-discrimination fight at the European Union's top court, which said EU legislation imposing the limit is justified for safety reasons. "It is undeniable that the physical capabilities essential to the profession of an airline pilot diminish with age," the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 24
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC