Airbus taps into growing aircraft demand from China's airlines
Aviation giant Airbus SE has won orders from China to supply 140 single-aisle and wide-body jets worth $22 billion. The European aircraft manufacturer also confirmed that it is in talks to sell more A380 superjumbos to the second biggest economy in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Off-duty cop tackles airline passenger opening ...
|Jun 27
|david
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 24
|Merger Mania
|4
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|Jun 22
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Jun 20
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC