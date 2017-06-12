You May Not Like United Airlines, But...

You May Not Like United Airlines, But You Definitely Hate Spirit: Survey

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Southwest Airlines won the title of the most loved domestic airline in a DealNews survey of 1,200 readers, leading the other carriers by 19%. Budget airline Spirit got 29% of the vote for the worst domestic airline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern 20 hr Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC