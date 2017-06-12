Woman says United Airlines employee k...

Woman says United Airlines employee kicked her in the head for sleeping in Houston airport chapel

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A traveler said she was kicked in the head by a United Airlines employee at the Houston airport - the site of several other recent highly publicized incidents involving alleged mistreatment of customers by the embattled carrier. Lindsey Urbani was flying from San Francisco to Belize for a 10-day vacation when she stopped Saturday at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport for an overnight layover, reported KPRC-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Tue OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC