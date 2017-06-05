WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Insider Sells C$27,756.00 in Stock
WestJet Airlines Ltd. insider Robert Cummings sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$27,756.00.
