WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Director Ron A. Brenneman Buys 5,000 Shares
WestJet Airlines Ltd. Director Ron A. Brenneman purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.50 per share, with a total value of C$112,500.00.
