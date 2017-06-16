WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Director ...

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Director Ron A. Brenneman Buys 5,000 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

WestJet Airlines Ltd. Director Ron A. Brenneman purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.50 per share, with a total value of C$112,500.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern 17 hr Merger Mania 2
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC