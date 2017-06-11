Wellington Management Group LLP Has $...

Wellington Management Group LLP Has $198.84 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated

Read more: The Breeze

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746,831 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

