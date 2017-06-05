Violinist: United wouldn't let her board with instrument
This undated publicity photo provided by her attorney, Philip A. MacNaughton, shows professional violinist Yennifer Correia in Venezuela. United Airlines says it wants to contact Correia, who says she was barred by a United supervisor from boarding a plane with her violin on Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Houston, leading to a scuffle that caused her to miss her flight and she thinks may have injured her hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Mon
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC