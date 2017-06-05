US allowed to investigate prices of Canada's Bombardier jets
A government investigation will continue into whether Canada's Bombardier is selling airliners in the U.S. at illegally subsidized prices, a claim that has raised trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada. On Friday, the U.S. International Trade Commission voted 5-0 that there is enough evidence of harm to the U.S. aviation industry to let the Commerce Department go ahead with its investigation.
