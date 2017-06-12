United just obliterated Hawaiian Airlines' stock
Hawaiian Holdings , the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, saw its stock plunge more than 10% Wednesday morning after an analyst downgrade and more competitor flights to the islands. United Continental Holdings announced Tuesday it would add 11 new daily flights to the mainland and Honolulu, as well as smaller Hawaiian airports, like The new competition led Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi to downgrade the stock from "hold" to "sell," while lowering his price target by $20 to $40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC