United just obliterated Hawaiian Airlines' stock

Hawaiian Holdings , the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, saw its stock plunge more than 10% Wednesday morning after an analyst downgrade and more competitor flights to the islands. United Continental Holdings announced Tuesday it would add 11 new daily flights to the mainland and Honolulu, as well as smaller Hawaiian airports, like The new competition led Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi to downgrade the stock from "hold" to "sell," while lowering his price target by $20 to $40.

