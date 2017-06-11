United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)...

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... Jun 8 lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC