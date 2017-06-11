United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC
Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 4
|Rainbow Kid
|15
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
