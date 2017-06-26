United Airlines wins suit against founder of Untied.com complaint site
United Airlines has won a lawsuit against a Canadian professor who for the past 20 years has cataloged complaints against the airline on Untied.com. A judge in Canada's Federal Court in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday found the website violates the Chicago-based airline's trademarks and copyright and granted United an injunction preventing Jeremy Cooperstock, who runs the website, from using the airline's intellectual property.
