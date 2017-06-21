United Airlines to begin serving up Uno's Chicago-style deep-dish pizza in July
United Airlines will be making pizza deliveries above 30,000 feet starting next month - but sorry, New Yorkers, the airline is sticking to its hometown deep-dish. The pizzas - personal spinach-and-garlic pies from Uno Pizzeria & Grill - are among a handful of additions to the menu of meals and snacks passengers can purchase on flights from the U.S. lasting longer than 3 1/2 hours, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Tue
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
|Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner
|Jun 19
|Yawn
|1
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 16
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC