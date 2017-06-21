United Airlines to begin serving up Uno's Chicago-style deep-dish pizza in July

United Airlines will be making pizza deliveries above 30,000 feet starting next month - but sorry, New Yorkers, the airline is sticking to its hometown deep-dish. The pizzas - personal spinach-and-garlic pies from Uno Pizzeria & Grill - are among a handful of additions to the menu of meals and snacks passengers can purchase on flights from the U.S. lasting longer than 3 1/2 hours, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.

