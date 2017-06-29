United Airlines moves to 'dynamic pricing' for frequent-flier awards
The airline will move to a "dynamic pricing model" where the number of miles needed for an award ticket will vary from flight to flight. United Airlines moves to 'dynamic pricing' for frequent-flier awards The airline will move to a "dynamic pricing model" where the number of miles needed for an award ticket will vary from flight to flight.
