United Airlines Is Going To Serve Deep-Dish Pizza On Flights In Latest Questionable Call
The Chicago-based airline that the world loves to hate will soon serve up a Chicago-style food staple that plenty of locals love to hate. United Airlines will reportedly begin slinging deep-dish pizza in their economy cabins, starting next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
