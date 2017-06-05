United Airlines in tussle with musici...

United Airlines in tussle with musician over violin

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

For the small fraternity of people who make their living coaxing musical notes out of vulnerable pieces of wood and metal, few things are more terrifying than seeing an expensive, defenseless instrument disappear on that little conveyor belt at the airport. A musician checked his $45,000, 75-year-old cello, which airport workers promptly placed beneath somebody's golf clubs, snapping its neck.

