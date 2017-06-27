This baby was born on a flight from Fort Lauderdale. Now he'll fly free for life

Passenger Shelley Hedgecock Starks posted video of baby Christoph Lezcano in the arms of his mother Cristina Penton after Penton gave birth to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas. [Shelley Hedgecock Starks The 7-pound baby boy was born mid-flight on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas Saturday.

