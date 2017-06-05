These airlines are offering one-way flights for less than $60
Southwest Airlines announced a flash sale this week, which includes flights at lest than $100 one way from San Antonio International Airport Southwest Airlines announced a flash sale this week, which includes flights at lest than $100 one way from San Antonio International Airport Spirit is promoting flights on various routes that start at $25 or $50 for select travel dates in June, July and August for travelers who book by June 6. Spirit is promoting flights on various routes that start at $25 or $50 for select travel dates in June, July and August for travelers who book by June 6. Data from WhenToVisit.org shows the optimal time to travel to locations around the world based off of when weather, price and activities are the best out of the year.
