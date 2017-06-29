The Latest: Endangered Hawaiian monk ...

The Latest: Endangered Hawaiian monk seal born in Waikiki

This Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu. The pup, born late Wednesday or early Thursday, is the first seal to be born in the densely populated tourist district since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began keeping track in the 1970s.

