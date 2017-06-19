The 10 best low-cost airlines in the ...

The 10 best low-cost airlines in the world

This week, leading consumer aviation rating agency Skytrax , named AirAsia the best low-cost airline in the world for the ninth consecutive year. "We take the world champion title seriously and we will strive to continue to improve for both our guests and shareholders," AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

