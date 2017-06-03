Textron Inc. (TXT) Expected to Announ...

Textron Inc. (TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Textron's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion.

