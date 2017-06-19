Tatas in talks with govt to take over Air India?
A few weeks ago, group chairman N Chandrasekaran is reported to have had an informal meeting with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in New Delhi, triggering speculation about India's largest conglomerate renewing interest in a possible deal to buy Air India. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: The Centre is said to have sent feelers to the Tata Group , the original promoter of Air India , to buy the beleaguered national carrier.
