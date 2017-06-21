Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and United Continental Holdings (UAL) Head-To-Head Review

Spirit Airlines and United Continental Holdings are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings. Spirit Airlines has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.