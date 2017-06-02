Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth with opening of new international concourse
There are 1 comment on the Dallas Morning News story from Yesterday, titled Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth with opening of new international concourse. In it, Dallas Morning News reports that:
Southwest Airlines' push to expand its international presence will take another leap forward this month with the opening of a new five-gate international concourse at Fort Lauderdale's airport. The Dallas-based airline plans to launch four new international routes from the Florida airport on Sunday as part of a ramp up of service, with the full concourse expected to open to passengers at the end of June.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
When SWA actually does something in those beginner 737's that resembles intl' flyn, then I will be impressed. Say like DAL-SYD non stop?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Thu
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC