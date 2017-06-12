Southwest Airlines is having a flash ...

Southwest Airlines is having a flash sale with one-way flights starting at $39

The $39 one-way fares apply to flights between Oakland, California, and Reno, Nevada, with the next cheapest fares coming in at $45 one-way on flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Although these are the lowest fares, Southwest is still offering great rates to over 50 cities across the US, as well as Mexico and Cuba.

