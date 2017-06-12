Southwest Airlines is having a flash sale with one-way flights starting at $39
The $39 one-way fares apply to flights between Oakland, California, and Reno, Nevada, with the next cheapest fares coming in at $45 one-way on flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Although these are the lowest fares, Southwest is still offering great rates to over 50 cities across the US, as well as Mexico and Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|17 min
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|Jun 8
|lin
|3
|Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing.
|Jun 5
|Google YouTube
|1
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|Jun 3
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Jun 1
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC