Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,461 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period.
