Smoke in cockpit prompts JetBlue emergency landing
Smoke in the cockpit prompted a JetBlue Airways flight headed for Florida to make an emergency landing in South Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that flight 913 was heading from White Plains, New York, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday when the crew reported the smoke.
