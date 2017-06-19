Smoke in cockpit prompts JetBlue emer...

Smoke in cockpit prompts JetBlue emergency landing

17 hrs ago

Smoke in the cockpit prompted a JetBlue Airways flight headed for Florida to make an emergency landing in South Carolina. The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that flight 913 was heading from White Plains, New York, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday when the crew reported the smoke.

Chicago, IL

