Singapore Airlines to unveil A-350 services to India from July 1
Mumbai, June 30 Singapore Airlines will introduce its new Airbus A350-900 services to India starting July 1, as part of the airlines' 70th anniversary celebrations, a top official said here on Friday. The daily scheduled flight SQ421 will be operated with the new modern aircraft.
