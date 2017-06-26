Singapore Airlines to serve local dishes like chicken rice, nasi lemak in July
Chicken rice was voted as the most popular among 13 local dishes in an online poll by Singapore Airlines, the national carrier said. SINGAPORE: Local dishes such as chicken rice and nasi lemak will be part of the in-flight menu on Singapore Airlines flights next month, the national carrier said on Tuesday .
