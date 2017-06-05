Singapore Airlines revamps frequent f...

Singapore Airlines revamps frequent flyer program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

Singapore Airlines has introduced new benefits and rewards under its PPS Club program, the highest tier within the airliner's frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer. Among the new benefits exclusive to PPS Club members are the non-expiry of KrisFlyer miles, priority access to Saver award redemption inventory, and fast-track security and immigration clearance at selected airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... 12 hr lin 3
Severing Qatar diplomatic ties a good thing. Jun 5 Google YouTube 1
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 4 Rainbow Kid 15
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... Jun 3 CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Jun 1 glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC