Singapore Airlines revamps frequent flyer program
Singapore Airlines has introduced new benefits and rewards under its PPS Club program, the highest tier within the airliner's frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer. Among the new benefits exclusive to PPS Club members are the non-expiry of KrisFlyer miles, priority access to Saver award redemption inventory, and fast-track security and immigration clearance at selected airports.
