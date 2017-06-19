Singapore Airlines has new planes on ...

Singapore Airlines has new planes on order, but will Wellington get one of them?

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Singapore Airlines is yet to decide if it will replace its planes flying into Wellington amid concerns over the aging aircraft. Since September, the airline has flown Boeing 777-200 long-haul aircraft to Wellington via Canberra four times a week, a service which aviation experts said appeared to be winning strong support.

