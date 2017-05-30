Simon Coveney no stranger to adversit...

Simon Coveney no stranger to adversity despite life of privilege

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Jesuit-run Clongowes Wood College in Co Kildare commands hefty fees for its reputation as a factory for future chief executives, political leaders and lawyers. Past pupils include Ryanair supremo Michael O'Leary, paper and packaging tycoon Michael Smurfit and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit... 8 hr CaptJoe767 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... Thu glasspilot 3
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam May 25 OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) May 25 william Gregg 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... May 25 Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC