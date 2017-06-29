Senate committee takes up aviation bill minus key Trump goal
A Republican-led Senate committee is considering an aviation bill that omits one of President Donald Trump's goals - turning air traffic control operations over to a private company. The legislation would increase spending for airport improvements and would protect passengers from being forcibly removed from a plane once they're approved to board.
