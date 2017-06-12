Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new...

Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new planes - sources

Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter have said. Boeing is expected to launch what would become the largest version of its 737 MAX medium-haul family, designed to challenge the popular Airbus A321 flown by Ryanair rivals, at the opening of the Paris air show next week.

