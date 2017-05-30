Reuters: Pennsylvania pipeline fight could upend crude oil flows
Midwestern refiners are fighting for access to a key Pennsylvania pipeline, a move that could harm east coast refiners and redraw the map for flows of crude and fuel into coveted coastal markets, Reuters reports. The regulatory dispute centers on a proposal by Buckeye Partners to reverse the flow of fuels on a section of the company's 350-mile Laurel Pipeline, which currently flows from the east coast to Pittsburgh; because pipelines flow in one direction, the change would effectively block five east coast refineries from serving Pittsburgh, with midwest refiners picking up their market share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest Airlines prepares for more growth wit...
|8 hr
|CaptJoe767
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Thu
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC