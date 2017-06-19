Qatar Airways Bid to Buy 10% of American Airlines 'Must Be Stopped,' American Pilots Say
Qatar Airways wants to buy 10% of American Airlines Group Inc. , the Fort Worth, Texas, based company said Thursday, June 22, but the airline said in a filing that it didn't solicit the proposed investment. "This is an action of aggression by the Qatar government and we take strong offense to that," said APA spokesman Dennis Tajer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ed Goldman: Has my idea for dual-exit airline d...
|4 hr
|Done
|4
|B757 B767 Common type rating - GENIUS or Obsol...
|Tue
|Soup Nazi
|4
|17.5" 18.0" Seat Y. Folks that is NOT changing.
|Jun 19
|Fatigued A320 B737
|1
|Boeing 757 737 replacement NSA talk... Where is...
|Jun 19
|C SERIES its called
|2
|Boeing launches new 73 Crampliner
|Jun 19
|Yawn
|1
|Looks like Swiftflight buys Eastern
|Jun 16
|Merger Mania
|2
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC