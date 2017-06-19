Qatar Airways Bid to Buy 10% of Ameri...

Qatar Airways Bid to Buy 10% of American Airlines 'Must Be Stopped,' American Pilots Say

Qatar Airways wants to buy 10% of American Airlines Group Inc. , the Fort Worth, Texas, based company said Thursday, June 22, but the airline said in a filing that it didn't solicit the proposed investment. "This is an action of aggression by the Qatar government and we take strong offense to that," said APA spokesman Dennis Tajer.

Chicago, IL

