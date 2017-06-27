Passenger tosses coins in jet engine "for luck," causes 5-hour flight delay
The prayer was apparently answered, because luckily, other passengers saw what she was doing and notified the crew, the South China Morning Post reported. The coins could have been sucked into the engine and caused great damage, even catastrophic failure, said the captain of the China Southern Airlines flight.
