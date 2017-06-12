Norfolk Island Airlines is Auckland Airport's 30th partner
The arrival into Auckland of a chartered Nauru Airlines B737-300 from Norfolk Island would not have turned many heads on Saturday afternoon. However, for Auckland Airport the touch-down held particular significance as this inaugural flight signalled the arrival of its 30th commercial passenger airline partner.
